OpenAI CEO and the creator of ChatGPT, Sam Altman, has announced a global tour set to take place in May and June 2023. The tour aims to connect with OpenAI users, developers, and anyone interested in artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide. Altman shared the news on Twitter, inviting individuals to join him on the tour and share their feedback, feature requests, and other thoughts on AI.

Sam Altman's upcoming world tour will span across 16 cities on five continents, including Toronto, Washington DC, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos, Madrid, Brussels, Munich, London, Paris, Tel Aviv, Dubai, New Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. The OpenAI CEO plans to engage with policymakers and give talks in some of these cities while also meeting with OpenAI users and developers to gather feedback and insights on artificial intelligence (AI).

i’m doing a trip in may/june to talk to openai users and developers (and people interested in AI generally). please come hang out and share feature requests and other feedback!



more detail here: https://t.co/lp9WkI811R or email oai23tour@openai.com — Sam Altman (@sama) March 29, 2023

As part of his world tour, Sam Altman will be visiting New Delhi, the capital city of India. To facilitate interactions with Altman, OpenAI has created a form that interested individuals can fill out. The form requests basic information such as name and email, as well as the person's purpose for meeting with Altman. Additionally, those with the resources to organize a gathering of 500 or more people can also indicate their interest through the form.

Altman's visit to India is anticipated to be a significant attraction for the country's growing AI community. As a leading figure in the AI revolution, Altman's opinions and suggestions are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of humanity. During a recent podcast conversation with Lex Fridman, Altman shared his hopes and fears for both the developer community and the human race. Given his prominent position in the field, Altman's insights are highly valued and widely influential.

Meanwhile, Air India, formerly a government-owned carrier, is undergoing a rapid transformation under its new owner, Tata Group. As part of this effort, the airline is now testing ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular chatbot, with the goal of replacing outdated paper-based practices. The push to modernize is an attempt to revitalize the airline's operations after years of underinvestment, as Air India seeks to compete with Dubai's Emirates and its powerful domestic rival, IndiGo.

During a recent meeting with Indian airline executives, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson acknowledged the airline's antiquated systems, stating that they are so outdated that they have a certain charm. However, Wilson also noted that this presents an opportunity to start anew and build a more efficient and streamlined system, rather than trying to patch together existing infrastructure.