ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman plans to visit India. Know here’s why2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:59 PM IST
- The OpenAI CEO plans to engage with policymakers and give talks in some of these cities while also meeting with OpenAI users and developers to gather feedback and insights on artificial intelligence (AI).
OpenAI CEO and the creator of ChatGPT, Sam Altman, has announced a global tour set to take place in May and June 2023. The tour aims to connect with OpenAI users, developers, and anyone interested in artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide. Altman shared the news on Twitter, inviting individuals to join him on the tour and share their feedback, feature requests, and other thoughts on AI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×