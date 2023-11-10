Grok, the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk, has been mocked by Sam Altman. The ChatGPT CEO made a lighthearted remark on X (formerly Twitter) about the powers of Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs). Grok was brought to light in a hilarious way by Altman's tweet, which gained a lot of attention from the tech community. Funny remarks and memes followed soon.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says His New AI Bot ‘Grok’ Will Have Sarcasm and Access to X Information The tweet features a screenshot that seems like Grok's user interface, with a promise of delivering humour reminiscent of "your dad's dad" and is “awkward shock-to-get-laughs". It suggests a quirky (and old-fashioned) take on humour. Altman’s caption, "GPTs can save a lot of effort", could be seen as a wry nod to the growing reliance on AI for streamlining various tasks.

Grok is designed “after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!". It says, “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!"

Altman's wit points to the playful rivalry and camaraderie within the tech sector. The jest also subtly highlights the evolving nature of AI interaction, where personality and humour become part of the user experience.

Netizens have reacted enthusiastically to Altman’s tweet and found great fun in adding their two cents. “Sam woke up today and chose violence," wrote one user. “Would love to see a roast battle between ChatGPT vs Grok," wrote another. “i love when the AI wars transpire on twitter thru memes," came from another.