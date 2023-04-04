ChatGPT could be blocked in Germany if necessary, warns data protection chief2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:00 AM IST
- Ulrich Kelber, the German data protection commissioner, acknowledged that in principle, Germany could take action similar to Italy's and block ChatGPT.
The German data protection commissioner has warned that Chat-GPT may face a potential block in Germany, similar to what happened in Italy, due to data security concerns. The commissioner made the remarks in an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper, which was published on Monday.
