ChatGPT creator releases tool to detect AI-generated text, calls it ‘unreliable’
OpenAI says tool complements methods educators, employers and others use to determine source of text
The startup behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT unveiled a tool for detecting text generated by artificial intelligence amid growing concerns the technology will be abused by cheaters, spammers and others.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×