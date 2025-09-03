ChatGPT down? Best AI alternative chatbots that you can rely on

OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday, leaving users across the globe, including many in India, frustrated as they struggled to access the popular AI tool.

Reports of errors quickly flooded social media platforms, with many sharing screenshots of network issues. Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, showed a sharp spike in complaints from both desktop and mobile app users starting around 11 am.

According to Downdetector, over 500 reports came in from India alone during the peak of the outage. While most users reported problems with ChatGPT itself, a smaller percentage faced issues with the OpenAI website and its Writing Coach tool. By 3:30 pm, the number of active reports had dropped significantly, indicating that services were gradually being restored.

OpenAI has not yet issued an official statement about the cause of the outage.

Top AI Alternatives To Use While ChatGPT Is Down If you’re unable to access ChatGPT, there are several reliable AI chatbots you can use in the meantime:

Google Gemini – Great for generating text and brainstorming ideas.

Microsoft Copilot – Offers a premium ChatGPT-like experience with additional image generation features.

YouChat – Delivers updated, real-time responses thanks to its integrated search engine.

Jasper Chat – Tailored for creators looking to produce SEO-optimised content.

Perplexity AI – Ideal for academic research with accurate sources and citations. Other chatbots include Claude, DeepSeek AI, Character.ai, Grok, ChatSonic and Pi.

While ChatGPT’s outage disrupted many users, these tools can help bridge the gap until OpenAI’s services are fully back online.

Earlier on Tuesday, American AI company OpenAI said it plans to introduce parental controls for its chatbot, ChatGPT, following reports that the system allegedly encouraged a teenager to consider suicide. OpenAI also stated that parents will be notified if ChatGPT detects their teen is experiencing acute distress, AFP reported.

Parents will also receive notifications from ChatGPT "when the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress", OpenAI added.

The company said it had further plans to improve the safety of its chatbots over the coming three months, including redirecting "some sensitive conversations... to a reasoning model" that puts more computing power into generating a response.