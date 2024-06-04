ChatGPT down for thousands of users globally. OpenAI says ‘working on a fix’

Popular AI chatbot ChatGPT is down for thousands of users worldwide, and OpenAI has not only acknowledged the problem, but said it is working on a fix to mitigate the issue. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, the number of reports of problems accessing ChatGPT spiked around 1pm.

According to Downdetector data, 81% of users who reported problems said they had problems accessing ChatGPT, 14% said they had problems accessing the OpenAI website and 5% had problems using the ChatGPT app.

While acknowledging the issue in a support page, OpenAI wrote, “ChatGPT is unavailable for some users". In a post on the same support, OpenAI wrote on 1:32 AM PDT (around 2:00 PM India time), “Identified the issue and mitigating."

In an ensuing post, OpenAI wrote, “We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue."

Netizens react to ChatGPT outage:

Meanwhile, ChatGPT users went on social media websites like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram in order to verify if the AI service was actually facing issues.

One user on X wondered what happens if ChatGPT never came back online, they wrote, “#ChatGPT is down. What if it never comes back and we have to use our own brains to write stuff again?"

Another user while sharing their issue wrote, “ChatGPT is not responding, neither on computer nor on the phone."

"How am I supposed to get any work done with ChatGPT being down!?" A frustrated ChatGPT user questioned on X.

A user making sarcastic comment about ChatGPT outage wrote, “I'm asking ChatGPT why it's not working but I'm not getting an answer! I might have to ask a human being."

“Chat GPT is down, I'm not doing any actual thinking, I refuse. I'll just sit here until it becomes available again." Yet another user wrote on X

