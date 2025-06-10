ChatGPT down: OpenAI responds to the widespread outage, says, ‘Full recovery across all services may take time!’

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage affecting users globally, starting around 2:45 PM IST. The disruption prompted over 800 reports in India and more than 1,900 in the U.S., with most complaints related to core operations. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Jun 2025, 09:21 PM IST
In a major service disruption, OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving users across multiple countries unable to access its core functionalities.
In a major service disruption, OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving users across multiple countries unable to access its core functionalities. (REUTERS)

In a major service disruption, OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving users across multiple countries unable to access its core functionalities. The outage began around 2:45 PM IST, peaking shortly thereafter, and affected both web and mobile users globally.

According to data from Downdetector, the incident prompted more than 800 reports in India alone. A breakdown of these complaints showed that 88 per cent were related to ChatGPT’s core operations, with eight per cent highlighting problems with the mobile application, and the remaining four per cent pointing to difficulties with API integration.

You may be interested in

Discount

79% OFF

Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    Amazon

    ₹3699

    ₹17800

    Get This

    Discount

    74% OFF

    Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      Amazon

      ₹2833

      ₹11000

      Get This

      Discount

      55% OFF

      Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

      Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

        Amazon

        ₹44990

        ₹99999

        Get This

        Discount

        49% OFF

        Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

        Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

          Amazon

          ₹23999

          ₹84653.98

          Get This

          Discount

          40% OFF

          Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

          Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

            Amazon

            ₹39990

            ₹19995

            Get This

            The United States also saw a significant rise in outage reports, with over 1,900 users flagging issues around 07:15 PM IST. Of these, 93 per cent reported problems directly tied to ChatGPT, while seven per cent struggled with the app and one per cent noted login failures.

            OpenAI responds to widespread disruption

            OpenAI acknowledged the disruption and issued a statement at approximately 08:24 PM IST, confirming that mitigation efforts were underway. “We are continuing to work on implementing the mitigation and we are now seeing recovery on API. Full recovery across all listed services may take another few hours. We will continue to provide updates as progress is made,” the company posted on its service status page.

            Earlier in the day, OpenAI had confirmed the outage was affecting multiple services, including ChatGPT, its APIs, and Sora—the company’s video-generation tool. The firm said that some users were facing increased error rates and delays while using these services and that a full investigation was ongoing.

            Also Read | ChatGPT down: Widespread outage hits users globally, app and API affected

            As of now, no estimated time of resolution has been provided, and OpenAI has not disclosed the root cause of the issue. The lack of clarity has added to user frustration, particularly among those who rely on the platform for academic work, professional tasks, and personal assistance.

            The disruption has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users airing their grievances. One user on X, @pathray_ri77258, shared a satirical post: “When @ChatGPT is so overworked it can't even finish your message... Today, many users (myself included) are facing errors in the message stream. Is @OpenAI having a burnout day? The fun part? I asked #ChatGPT to write this tweet about its own crash. Self-awareness level: 🤖”

            Notably, the outage is one of the most significant incidents to impact OpenAI’s services in recent months.

            Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

            Business NewsTechnologyNewsChatGPT down: OpenAI responds to the widespread outage, says, ‘Full recovery across all services may take time!’
            MoreLess

            Wait for it…

            Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.