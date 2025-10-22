ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to access AI chatbot, OpenAI says it is working on a fix

​ChatGPT appears to be suffering an outage as thousands of users complained about being unable to access OpenAI's chatbot on Downdetector.

​OpenAI also posted a message on the ChatGPT status page with the title, “Increased error rates on ChatGPT.” The company says it has “identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation.”

​The company, however, does not say that ChatGPT is experiencing downtime, and instead states that the technical issue is leading to 'Degraded performance’ for its chatbot.

OpenAI status page for ChatGPT

​The company posted a new message on its status page at 8:10 PM IST that it has “applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery.”

​Meanwhile, Downdetector data paints another story. The outage tracking website has over 3,000 complaints of a ChatGPT outage in the US, peaking at around 7:47 PM IST or 10:47 AM Eastern Time.

​Netizens react to ChatGPT issues: ​Users on social media were divided among being unable to use ChatGPT altogether and having a sluggish experience with the chatbot.

​One user on the ChatGPT Pro subreddit wrote, "I’m noticing that ChatGPT (I’m on the paid plan using GPT-5) is extremely slow today. I asked it to help me create an Excel sheet, but it’s taking ages to respond, and my browser keeps freezing up."

​“Same here, very slow at the moment; I wonder if that can be related to the launch of the new OpenAI Internet Browser Atlas?” chimed in another user.

​Notably, OpenAI launched its AI-powered browser ChatGPT Atlas on Tuesday, which has ChatGPT at the front and center of the whole experience. The browser also ditches traditional search engines in favor of ChatGPT search.

​“Yep, I'm not able to do anything. won't load chats or start new ones,” added another user.