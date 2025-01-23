Chatgpt down: Many users in India and other regions are unable to access OpenAI's ChatGPT, leading to significant disruptions.

OpenAI's popular AI chatbot ChatGPT is facing significant disruption in India and other parts of the world, as millions of users cannot access the Artificial Intelligence platform.

Several users have encountered an 'Error 503: Service Temporarily Unavailable' message upon accessing ChatGPT, the AI chatbot, website.

Downdetector, a real-time outage monitoring service, is also notably registering a surge in user reports exceeding 1,000, suggesting potential downtime for both GPT-4 and its smaller variant, GPT-4 mini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to data from Downdetector, between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM, over 3700 users experienced problems. Approximately 88 per cent of these users reported issues specifically with ChatGPT, with the remainder citing problems with the API.

Chat GPT down globally: OpenAI's response to the disruption Notably, the official status page of OpenAI is currently indicating that both ChatGPT and the API are undergoing performance issues. The page reports that there are higher than usual error rates with the API, and OpenAI is actively looking into the problem.

The AI chatbot company is currently in the process of examining the cause of the service disruption but has not yet disclosed the specific reason for the outage.

Chat GPT down globally: Social media flooded with memes This marks the third major outage for ChatGPT since December, with two previous technical issues occurring in that month alone.

Social media has been inundated with humorous memes regarding the ChatGPT downtime. An X user named@KingMuss posted, “Bruh ChatGPT is down again??? During the work day? So you're telling me I have to… THINK?!"

Another user added, "ChatGPT is down and I'm coding right now."

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)