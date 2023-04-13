ChatGPT faces demands from Italian data protection agency before resuming services

ChatGPT faces demands from Italian data protection agency before resuming services2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:02 PM IST
- On Wednesday, the Italian data protection agency Garante announced a list of ‘concrete’ demands that must be met by the end of April for the provisional restrictions on the use of data by Italian users to be lifted and for ChatGPT to be accessible in Italy once again.
The Italian data protection agency, Garante, has demanded that OpenAI comply with a list of requirements by April 30th in order to address concerns regarding the use of ChatGPT in the country. The artificial intelligence chatbot was taken offline by Microsoft-backed OpenAI two weeks ago due to Garante's temporary restriction on personal data processing and ongoing investigation into a potential breach of privacy regulations. Compliance with Garante's demands will be necessary for ChatGPT to resume service in Italy.
