ChatGPT faces demands from Italian data protection agency before resuming services

The Italian data protection agency, Garante, has demanded that OpenAI comply with a list of requirements by April 30th in order to address concerns regarding the use of ChatGPT in the country. The artificial intelligence chatbot was taken offline by Microsoft-backed OpenAI two weeks ago due to Garante's temporary restriction on personal data processing and ongoing investigation into a potential breach of privacy regulations. Compliance with Garante's demands will be necessary for ChatGPT to resume service in Italy.

