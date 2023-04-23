ChatGPT falls short in accounting exams. Study reveals students outperform OpenAI's chatbot2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 08:35 AM IST
- According to the study, students scored an average of 76.7 percent on the accounting exam, while ChatGPT achieved a score of 47.4 percent.
OpenAI's chatbot product, ChatGPT, has been recently compared to students in terms of performance on accounting exams. While the students outperformed ChatGPT, researchers still found the chatbot's performance to be impressive. They even went so far as to say that ChatGPT is a game changer that will revolutionize the way people teach and learn for the better.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×