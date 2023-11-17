ChatGPT for teachers: OpenAI to target education sector market, develop AI-powered tutoring tools
OpenAI's ChatGPT has already collaborated with educational organisations like Khan Academy and Schmidt Futures to support educational initiatives.
OpenAI is taking significant steps to integrate its ChatGPT technology into educational settings. This move comes after initial concerns that the AI tool could be misused for cheating in academic work. OpenAI's chief operating officer Brad Lightcap revealed at the INSEAD Americas Conference in San Francisco that the company was forming a dedicated team to explore educational applications for ChatGPT.