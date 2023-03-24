ChatGPT gets plugin support, allows you to get restaurant suggestions, order groceries and more1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM IST
OpenAI recently introduced GPT-4 version of the AI bot which is claimed to be more sophisticated and improved than the predecessor
Elon Musk-backed OpenAI has introduced plugin support for ChatGPT. With this, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot will now be able to access the web, interpret codes and bring you data from custom knowledge bases.
