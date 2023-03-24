ChatGPT gets plugin support, allows you to get restaurant suggestions, order groceries and more

Recently, a founder and investor's recent tweet has created a buzz where he showcased how using ChatGPT, one can write what SpaceX founder Elon Musk may think. Sam on 21 March opened the ChatGPT and asked the AI to compose a tweet that is statistically more likely to get a like or comment from Elon Musk. In return the reply came as, “Exciting times for space exploration! looking forward to seeing how @SpaceX will continue pushing the boundaries and expanding our knowledge of the universe #SpaceX #Mars #Exploration".

