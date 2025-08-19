ChatGPT Go debuts in India at ₹399: Here’s how it stacks up against OpenAI's Plus, Pro & Team plans

OpenAI has finally provided an economical option to Indian users with an option to enjoy its ChatGPT chatbot with extended limits through its new ChatGPT Go subscription, which costs just ₹399 per month — a far cry from the company's Plus, Pro, or Team plans.

Advertisement

Moreover, all ChatGPT plans are now available in Indian Rupees, and users can now make payments via UPI as well. If you are planning to buy a ChatGPT plan, wait a minute and take a detailed look at how the different plans fare before making the final purchase.

Also Read | ChatGPT Go subscription launched in India at ₹399, offers 10x usage limits

What is ChatGPT Go? ChatGPT Go is a new subscription that OpenAI has launched exclusively in India to grow its subscriber base in its second-largest market. The subscription costs ₹399/month, and OpenAI says it provides 10x higher message limits to the GPT-5 standard model, along with higher image generation, image uploads, and 2 times more memory compared to the free version.

OpenAI says it will take learnings from its India rollout before making the ChatGPT Go plan available to users in other countries.

Advertisement

Also Read | ChatGPT boss warns against relying on AI as primary source of information

ChatGPT Go vs ChatGPT Plus vs ChatGPT Pro: Apart from the proclamations about the 10x message limits, OpenAI has not revealed the exact usage limits for the ChatGPT Go plan. Moreover, the new plan also doesn't provide access to ChatGPT personalities that were rolled out to all paid users with the GPT-5 launch.

The company has earlier stated in its blog post that ChatGPT Free users will have access to 10 queries every 5 hours to the GPT-5 standard model and 1 query to the GPT-5 Thinking model per day.

ChatGPT Plus users, on the other hand, get 160 messages to the GPT-5 standard model every 3 hours and 3,000 queries to the GPT-5 Thinking model every week.

ChatGPT Team and Pro users get unlimited access to the GPT-5 Thinking and standard models along with the GPT-5 Pro model, subject to “abuse guardrails.”

Advertisement

Pricing of all ChatGPT plans in India:

ChatGPT Go: ₹399/month

ChatGPT Plus: ₹1,999/month

ChatGPT Pro: ₹19,900/month

ChatGPT Team: ₹2,599/month per user (GST not included)