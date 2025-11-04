ChatGPT Go is now free in India: here’s what happens if you already paid for the plan

OpenAI has made its ChatGPT Go subscription free in India starting from today. The new offer from OpenAI extends to all existing users of the chatbot, along with new users.

​However, a persistent question among ChatGPT users has been what happens if they already have a ChatGPT Go subscription; will they still be eligible to get the free subscription? We now have official clarification from OpenAI addressing these concerns.

​What happens if you already have a ChatGPT Go subscription? ​OpenAI says users who already have a ChatGPT Go subscription bought via the web or Android via the Google Play Store do not need to cancel their subscription in order to redeem the promotional offer.

​The AI startup says it may automatically redeem the ChatGPT Go promotion for users later in the week.

​Meanwhile, ChatGPT Go subscribers who bought it via Apple's App Store will need to review the redemption options by clicking on this link.

​“We’ll automatically move your next billing date back by 12 months within the upcoming week. No action is required on your part. Note that your subscription must be in good standing to be eligible for automatic redemption. If you have existing discounts on your account, we’ll replace them with the promotion,” OpenAI says in a blog post.

​But how exactly does OpenAI decide if an account is in ‘good standing’? The company says it assesses the account to see if it has no missed or declined payments.

​“If your account is not in good standing, you will not be able to redeem the promotion until your billing period ends, and you resubscribe after adding a valid payment method,” OpenAI says.

​What is the ChatGPT Go subscription? ​The ChatGPT Go subscription is the company's cheapest subscription plan, which launched earlier this year at a price of ₹399 for 12 months. The pack allows users to get 10 times higher access to the company's GPT-5 model, along with 10 times higher image generation compared to the free plan.

​ChatGPT users will automatically get a pop-up from OpenAI to upgrade their free account to the ChatGPT Go tier without any cost. Users will need to enter their UPI or card details in order to subscribe to the pack, and they will be charged automatically after a year when the subscription is up for renewal.