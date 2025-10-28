ChatGPT Go now free in India: OpenAI launches limited-time offer from 4 November ahead of Bengaluru DevDay

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has announced on Tuesday that it will provide free access to ChatGPT Go for one year to users in India who register during a limited-time promotional period starting 4 November. The move coincides with the company’s upcoming DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, its first in India.

The offer is available to both new users and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers, who will automatically receive an additional 12 months of complimentary access.

What does ChatGPT Go offer? Launched in India in August, ChatGPT Go is a lower-cost subscription tier designed in response to user feedback seeking more accessible options for advanced AI tools. The plan offers higher message limits, image generation, and file upload capabilities, making it a flexible choice for everyday and professional use.

According to OpenAI, India was among the first markets to receive ChatGPT Go, signalling the company’s growing focus on the region. Within the first month of launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled, prompting OpenAI to expand the plan to nearly 90 markets globally.

India becomes one of ChatGPT’s largest markets in the world OpenAI describes India as its second-largest and one of its fastest-growing user bases, with millions of people, including developers, students, and professionals, relying on ChatGPT daily.

“This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI’s ‘India-first’ commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year,” the company said in a statement.

Nick Turley, OpenAI’s Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company had been encouraged by the enthusiastic response since ChatGPT Go debuted in India.

“Since launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we’ve seen from our users has been inspiring,” Turley said. “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI.”