ChatGPT Go subscription launched in India at ₹399, offers 10x higher usage limits. All you need to know

OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT Go subscription plan, making it the AI startup's cheapest plan so far. The new subscription costs ₹399/month and provides 10 times higher message limits, 10 times more image generations, and file uploads along with 2 times memory compared to the free tier.

Meanwhile, users in India will now also be able to see ChatGPT subscription prices in Indian Rupees and make the payment through UPI. Head of ChatGPT Nick Turley, in a post on X about the new subscription, said that it is being rolled out to users in India first and the company will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries.

Users can also pay for the existing ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro plans in Indian Rupees, which now cost ₹1,999 and ₹19,900 respectively.

The new plan seems to be an effort by OpenAI to widen its subscriber base in its second biggest market. While OpenAI had earlier stated that ChatGPT has surpassed 700 million weekly users, most of them continue to be free users.

What does the ChatGPT Go plan offer? OpenAI has not gone into detail about the exact usage limits for ChatGPT Go users. However, the company has earlier clarified that ChatGPT Free users get access to 10 messages to the latest GPT-5 standard model every 5 hours and one message to the GPT-5 Thinking model every day.

A 10x multiple of this should lead us to ChatGPT Go members having 100 messages per 5 hours to the GPT-5 standard model and 10 messages every day for the GPT-5 Thinking model.

This, however, does not seem likely given that initially OpenAI had launched GPT-5 while giving 80 messages/3 hours for the standard model and 200 messages per week to the Thinking model.

Meanwhile, it doesn't seem like OpenAI is providing ChatGPT Go users with the option of choosing personalities either. ChatGPT had gotten four new personalities — Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd — with the GPT-5 release, but these customizations were only available to Plus, Pro, Team, and Enterprise users.