ChatGPT goes deeper than you would expect — 7 tricks you probably didn't know existed

ChatGPT is a great productivity booster for many people and most workplaces these days are embracing the power of artificial intelligence in order to get more done. But you don’t always have to keep things serious with ChatGPT. There are plenty of fun and imaginative ways to use the chatbot, from imagining alternate realities, simulating personal timelines, or building entire worlds from scratch.

Here's a list of 7 things you can try next time you're feeling bored or just pretending to look productive at work.

1) Design your own parallel universe: Have you ever wondered what if gravity was half as strong or time flowed backwards? Well, ChatGPT might be the answer to your curiosity itch as one can use the chatbot to generate an alternate version of Earth where some laws of nature are different and explore how society, technology, and different relationships in that world would play out.

2) Rewrite your favourite movie: Don't like the ending to your favourite movie or TV show? We've all been there, but thankfully ChatGPT can come in to replace those alternate storylines and all the rumoured drama on Reddit threads. Instead, ChatGPT can rewrite only the part you don't like—say what if Iron Man didn't die at the end of Avengers or what if Ben Solo didn't die and he and Rey got to rebuild the Jedi Order together?

If you want to go a little more wild, you can even ask the AI to reframe a famous movie from a different point of view. For instance, think about The Dark Knight being told from Joker's perspective or Harry Potter seen through Draco's lens.

3) Turn dull policies into bedtime stories: Is there a dull document that you are trying to go through—say your Wi-Fi provider's terms of service or your office's HR policies? There is a way you could make going through these documents a little more fun by asking ChatGPT to turn them into a fairy tale, a bedtime story or even a Shakespearean play in order to mingle learning with a bit of fun.

4) Create imaginary countries: If you really want to let your imagination run wild, there is one way to do it. You can simply ask ChatGPT to create a fictional country with a culture, language, economy and laws and then simulate what happens if this country goes to war. This could be a separate world just created by you where you can ask ChatGPT to create news bulletins, resistance movements and propaganda posters.

5) Create your own political candidate: You can ask ChatGPT to create a fictional political candidate running for Prime Minister or even your local elections with a detailed background, manifesto and scandals. You can even use the chatbot to create a fake press conference by this candidate or them having a debate in the TV studios.

6) Design a video game based on your life: While we may never know for sure if we’re living in a virtual simulation, you can definitely turn your own life into a video game with a little help from ChatGPT. Just ask the chatbot to cast you as the lead character in a video game and watch it build out character stats, side quests based on your daily routine. You can even ask it for potential cheat codes, and even alternate endings to this game.

7) Train ChatGPT to be like you: Have you ever wondered what advice you'd give to your younger self or what your 80-year-old future self might say to you today? While you may never get the exact answers, ChatGPT can help you explore those conversations in surprisingly personal ways.