ChatGPT goes desi: New ₹399 subscription with GPT-5, OpenAI now allows UPI payments in Indian currency

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Go in India for 399/month, offering higher usage limits and features compared to the free version. The plan includes access to GPT-5, faster image creation, and allows payments via UPI, addressing user requests for affordability.

Govind Choudhary
Updated19 Aug 2025, 04:19 PM IST
OpenAI has rolled out a new subscription tier for its ChatGPT service in India, named ChatGPT Go. The plan, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>399 per month inclusive of GST, is being launched first in India before potentially expanding to other markets.
Higher limits for Indian users

Nick Turley, Vice President and head of the ChatGPT app, said in a post on X that the new plan offers Indian users higher usage limits, including ten times more messages, image generations and file uploads compared with the free version, along with twice the memory capacity.

Prices in rupees, UPI payments enabled

Turley also confirmed that Indian users will now be able to view subscription prices in rupees and make payments through UPI. “Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users,” he noted, adding that the company would gather feedback from the Indian market before taking the product elsewhere.

Features of the Go plan

According to OpenAI, the Go plan provides access to GPT-5, faster image creation, longer memory, and support for projects, tasks and custom GPTs, though deep research tools remain limited compared with higher-tier plans.

Where Go sits in the pricing ladder

The new tier sits between the free and Plus options. The free plan offers restricted use of GPT-5, with limited file uploads, slower image generation, and minimal memory. The Plus plan, priced at 1,999 per month, includes advanced reasoning with GPT-5, expanded tools, and access to Sora video generation and Codex agent features.

Pro plan at the top end

At the top end, OpenAI’s Pro subscription is priced at 19,900 per month, offering unlimited access to GPT-5, expanded memory and research capabilities, and early access to experimental features.

With Go, OpenAI appears to be targeting users who want more functionality than the free service but do not require the full range of tools included in its higher-priced tiers.

