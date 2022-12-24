ChatGPT has a new competitor with advanced AI, meet YouChat2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 12:18 PM IST
YouChat is like any online search engine. The tool allows users to do basic online searches just like Google, but in a more conversational method. Users can also ask their queries from the chatbot. Dubbed as the search and chat of the future, the company has launched the first version of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool.