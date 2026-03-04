ChatGPT Holi prompts: How to generate your perfect festive look using AI? Check top 50 prompts and step-by-step guide

The festival of colours, Holi, is here and if you haven't been able to take the perfect festive pictures, AI might just come to your aid. We have already crafted a guide on how you can use Google's Gemini AI to get some good-looking festive images and it's now time to get creative with ChatGPT. So here's our full guide on how you can use ChatGPT to transform your pictures into classic Holi looks.

How to use ChatGPT for Holi 2026 images? Open the ChatGPT app or website

Upload a clear front-facing picture of your face in the chatbot

Enter the below-given prompt or add one of your own

If you are not happy with the result, you can ask ChatGPT to make edits to it using simple text prompts like 'Remove the person in the background'. 50 ChatGPT prompts to craft the perfect Holi look: 1. Dynamic A high-speed, dynamic action shot capturing the subject mid-stride in a narrow, sunlit street during a chaotic Rangwali Holi festival. A massive, exploding cloud of authentic pink and yellow gulal powder erupts around him. Shot on an 85mm f/1.4 lens at 1/8000s to freeze the flying colors against a heavily blurred crowd of revelers. Hyper-realistic skin texture and detailed powder particles are visible. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

2. Gravity Defying A gravity-defying, mid-air leap during a traditional Vrindavan-style Holi celebration. The subject is suspended above a dusty temple courtyard, his white linen clothes flowing, as he aggressively throws bright yellow flower petals and gulal toward the sky. Bright sunlight captures the absolute sharpness of the complex powder physics. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

ChatGPT generated image

3. Vortex of Color A powerful, low-angle shot of the subject standing in an open festival ground. He is throwing two handfuls of emerald green and saffron Holi powder directly toward the camera, creating a vibrant vortex of color dust. He wears a heavily stained white tee, with cinematic color grading enhancing the energy. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

4. Slow-Motion Impact A dramatic slow-motion sequence capturing the exact millisecond a color bomb goes off. The subject is engulfed in a massive, exploding cloud of illuminated gold and violet gulal. Sharp, directional rim lighting carves out his silhouette, highlighting thousands of suspended powder particles in 8K resolution. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

5. Bucket Splash An ultra-realistic, high-speed fluid dynamics shot capturing the exact moment a massive bucket of purple-tinted Holi water is splashed against the subject's chest. He is laughing, wearing a white henley shirt, with the complex colored water droplets frozen mid-air, catching bright natural daylight. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

ChatGPT generated image

6. Pichkari Battle A close-up action shot focusing on the subject under the arches of a Udaipur heritage palace. He is mid-battle, catching a dramatic, sweeping splash of crimson water directly from a traditional brass pichkari. The lighting emphasizes the microscopic texture of the wet fabric and ancient stone. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

7. Crowd Chaos An over-the-shoulder portrait capturing the subject walking through a dense street parade. The background features heavy motion blur of a dancing crowd, but the subject’s face and the dry blue gulal sitting sharply on his shoulder remain the razor-sharp focus. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

8. Explosion Background A commanding, cinematic shot of the subject walking confidently through a vibrant Holi mela (fair). He wears an open, flowing white shirt. Behind him, a massive, out-of-focus explosion of every spectrum of colored festival powder fills the entire background. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

9. Alley Run A medium shot of the subject sprinting down a narrow, chaotic alley in old Delhi. Friends are throwing colors from balconies above. A blur of movement surrounds him, but his determined face and the detailed powder stains on his skin are in sharp, photorealistic focus. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

10. Jump Joy The subject, wearing a white kurta, is captured during a vertical jump, arms thrown wide. Every fold of his clothes is saturated with dry magenta powder, and a fine mist of saffron hangs in the air, frozen by a high-speed shutter. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

11. The Aftermath A high-end editorial magazine close-up focusing strictly on the aftermath of playing Holi. The subject has a single, perfectly placed smear of vibrant neon pink gulal across his cheekbone, contrasting with a pristine white oxford shirt. A 100mm macro lens captures the fine pores of the skin and the chalky texture of the powder. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

12. Reflective Lens A candid, highly detailed shot of the subject adjusting classic metal-framed sunglasses. The reflective lenses perfectly mirror a chaotic, colorful crowd. His jawline is sharply defined against a hazy background of floating purple dust, shot with an 85mm f/1.2 lens for intense portrait compression. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

13. The Arrival A gritty, cinematic arrival scene. The subject stands straddling a classic motorcycle outside a lively festival ground. He wears a rugged denim jacket over a white crewneck, heavily coated in dry orange and magenta gulal. Overhead midday lighting accentuates the granular powder. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

14. Intimate Application A tight, intimate framing where the subject's face is partially obscured by two hands covered in wet red and yellow paste, gently applying gulal to his cheeks in a traditional greeting. Soft, flattering lighting creates a deeply personal moment with DSLR-quality skin detail. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

15. The Gaze A minimalist, high-key editorial shot. The subject looks directly into the lens with a calm posture, wearing a perfectly tailored white traditional tunic. A single, distinct splash of brilliant cyan Holi water streaks across his left shoulder, offering the only pop of color. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

16. Rooftop Exhaustion A quiet, introspective portrait capturing the exhausted joy of the festival's aftermath on a rooftop. The subject is sitting, leaning forward, his clothes and skin heavily saturated with mixed, muddy colors. Late afternoon sun emphasizes the gritty texture of dried gulal and sweat. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

17. Tilak Focus A macro portrait focusing purely on the subject's forehead. A perfect tilak (mark) of wet, vibrant red kumkum is centered, surrounded by fine lines of dry green powder dust in the pores. The rest of the scene is a soft, colorful bokeh blur. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

18. The Smile A candid shot capturing the subject laughing genuinely. His teeth are bright white, contrasting sharply with his face, which is almost completely obscured by a thick, wet mask of indigo and saffron color paste. The sunlight hits the moisture on the paste. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

19. Wiping Away A hyper-realistic, intimate portrait of the subject wiping his face with a white towel. Half of his face is wiped clean, revealing natural skin texture perfectly, while the other half remains covered in a thick, vibrant paste of green and magenta gulal. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

20. The Handful A close-up of the subject holding out an open hand, filled with a perfect, vibrant mound of organic, dry gulal (red, green, and saffron mix). A gentle morning breeze blows a fine mist of powder past his fingers, captured with a fast shutter. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

21. Delhi Penthouse A vibrant morning lifestyle portrait set on a sunlit Delhi penthouse terrace. The subject holds a vintage brass thali filled with mounds of organic Holi colors. A morning breeze blows a fine mist of pastel green powder past his face, captured in sharp clarity. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

22. Bonfire Night A dramatic, culturally rich scene for the Holika Dahan (eve of Holi). The subject is illuminated by the warm, flickering amber glow of the sacred bonfire just off-camera. He wears a textured dark kurta lightly stained with ash and a small tilak on his forehead. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

23. Goa Destination A bright, tropical destination Holi celebration on a beach in Goa. The subject wears a lightweight, unbuttoned linen shirt, his skin glowing under the sun, as a soft ocean breeze blows pastel peach and mint gulal past his face. Summery, intense lighting. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

24. Cyber-Holi A futuristic, neon-lit Cyber-Holi night party setting. The subject stands in a dark outdoor venue, illuminated entirely by glowing UV blacklights that cause fluorescent cyan and pink gulal splattered across his black t-shirt to intensely glow. Gritty low-light realism. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

25. Royal Heritage The subject stands on the carved stone balcony of a Rajasthani haveli (mansion). Below him, the courtyard is a blur of color. In his hand, he holds a traditional silver syringe. The lighting is harsh midday sun, creating sharp, dramatic shadows on the heritage architecture. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

26. Temples of Vrindavan A serene, spiritual Holi morning portrait. The subject sits peacefully on the ancient stone steps of a temple in Vrindavan, wearing a simple white kurta lightly touched with marigold paste. Soft, hazy morning light filters through the frame, creating a culturally rich Indian atmosphere. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

27. Rainy Holi A dramatic, moody scene where a sudden spring rain shower mixes with ongoing celebrations. The subject stands in the rain, his white shirt clinging realistically, as streaks of washed-out blue and pink Holi colors run down the fabric. Cinematic lighting reflects off wet pavement. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

ChatGPT generated Holi image

28. Pushkar Desert A rugged, high-fashion portrait set in a dusty desert environment during the Pushkar celebration. The subject squints slightly against the brilliant midday sun, wearing a loose-fitting earth-tone shirt. The wind blows fine sand mixed with vibrant orange gulal across the frame. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

29. Village Chaos An authentic, gritty portrayal of a rural Indian village Holi. The subject, in simple clothes, is surrounded by friends in mud-plastered streets. The ground is a brown and green sludge, and the colors on their faces are thick and caked, captured with raw, photojournalistic realism. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

30. Rooftop Overlook From a high-angle drone perspective capturing the aftermath of a massive bash. The subject is lying comfortably on a textured bed of thickly layered, multi-colored dry gulal on a rooftop, looking directly up. Sunlight casts gentle shadows on his color-soaked shirt. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

31. Matte Black SUV An ultra-premium automotive fashion portrait. The subject leans confidently against the matte-black hood of an SUV, his tailored white linen overshirt beautifully stained with deep purple and green Holi water. Midday sun highlights the granular powder resting on the car's surface. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

32. High-Fashion Flash A luxury street-style portrait set against a vibrant Indian street. The subject wears streetwear—a structured beige utility vest over a white hoodie—heavily splattered with neon orange and teal festival paint. Shot with a harsh on-camera flash to create sharp drop-shadows. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

33. Puddle Reflection An artistic, low-angle shot captured entirely through the reflection of a large puddle on an Indian street post-Holi. The puddle surface is swirling with mixed liquid colors, reflecting the subject standing tall against a blue sky, wearing a stained white kurta. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

34. Double Exposure A sophisticated in-camera double exposure effect blending the subject with a massive Holi festival crowd. The subject's clean, sharply focused profile is blended with a secondary exposure of hands throwing massive clouds of magenta and cyan gulal. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

35. The Smoke Bomb An atmospheric scene where the subject holds an active, brightly burning orange smoke bomb during a modern music festival. The thick smoke aggressively billows across the frame, mixing with flying dry colors and natural daylight. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

36. Wet/Dry Contrast A hyper-realistic portrait highlighting the contrast of textures. Half of the subject’s face is caked in dry, powdery yellow gulal, while the other half is drenched in wet, dark blue color paste. Close-up lighting emphasizes the complex interplay of wetness and dryness. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

37. Macro Skin Texture A extreme macro shot focusing on the subject’s cheek. An 85mm f/1.2 lens highlights individual skin pores, fine facial hair, and the individual, dry crystalline particles of purple gulal resting perfectly on the skin’s surface. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

38. Voyeuristic Glass A creative, voyeuristic portrait of the subject looking through a rain-streaked pane of glass post-celebration. The glass is heavily stained with dripping water-colors from a pichkari fight, obscuring his white shirt. His face is focused sharply through a clear patch. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

39. Anamorphic Flare The subject strikes a commanding pose, brushing thick layers of cobalt blue Holi powder off a light grey blazer worn over a white t-shirt. The lighting is moody, incorporating horizontal lens flares typical of anamorphic lenses against a blurred festival ground. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

40. Minimalist Color Theory A studio conceptual shot. The subject is in profile against a pure black background. A single, focused beam of light hits his face from the side. On his black turtleneck, only a single handful of intensely saturated, dry red powder is visible. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

41. Vintage Film 90s A nostalgic, vintage film-style photograph capturing a 90s-style neighborhood Holi celebration. The portrait features 35mm film grain and a warm color grade. The subject is laughing, wearing an unbuttoned retro shirt, with a hazy cloud of muted gulal in the air. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

Holi image generated using ChatGPT

42. Polaroid Memory A photo of a physical Polaroid image lying on a table covered in scattered dry colors. The Polaroid shows a quick, candid, smiling shot of the subject and friends, slightly imperfect and overexposed, with "Holi '99" written in marker below it. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

43. Black and White Focus A high-contrast black and white photograph of the Holi celebration. The only element that retains color is a splash of vibrant red powder hitting the subject’s face mid-throw. The background crowd and water chaos are rendered in dramatic monochrome. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

44. Guiding the Child A candid moment showing the subject kneeling, carefully guiding a young child’s hand to apply red gulal to the child’s cheek. The subject’s face is already stained, showing a gentle, protective expression. Soft daylight on a rooftop. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

45. The Neighborhood Block A wide-angle, documentary-style shot of a residential street block party. The subject is central, partially covered in colors, holding a plate of sweets (gujiya), interacting with neighbors. Families are visible in doorways, creating a rich community atmosphere. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

46. The Color Vendor A candid street portrait capturing the subject interacting with an elderly color wallah (vendor). The subject is looking down, choosing colors from a colorful thali. The vendor's stall is covered in vibrant heaps of dry powder, creating a chaotic, photorealistic setting. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

47. Dog's Holi A lighthearted candid shot. The subject is laughing, trying to gently wipe dry green gulal off the coat of a smiling stray dog who has clearly joined the festivities. The dog’s tail is wagging, creating motion blur. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

48. The Nap

An exhausted but happy moment. The subject is fully covered in dried, muddy colors, leaning against a sunlit wall in a courtyard, closing his eyes for a quick nap. He is still holding an empty pichkari. The lighting is warm and lazy late-afternoon. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

49. Candid Water Balloon The split-second reaction shot. The subject, in a plain white tee, flinches with a wide-eyed, humorous expression just as a water balloon (magenta color visible) impacts his shoulder, bursting into a dramatic, wet splash. High shutter speed realism. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

50. Washing it Off A macro portrait focusing on the subject’s hands under a stream of water from a traditional tap. His hands are covered in mixed, caked-on color pastes. As the water hits, swirling rivers of green, blue, and red liquid wash away, revealing clean skin beneath. Use the uploaded image as the exact base reference for the subject. Strictly preserve the facial identity shown in the upload. Do not alter the eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, or natural expression. Do not apply beauty filters, smooth the skin, or generate a new AI face. The priority of this generation is 100% identity preservation over artistic stylization. Rely strictly on the uploaded face.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



