ChatGPT lets you turn photos into Superhero-Style AI Action portraits: Step-by-step guide with 10 trendy prompts

ChatGPT now has a fun feature that feels a lot like Google’s Gemini Nano Banana, the tool that went viral for turning selfies into quirky 3D action figures. With ChatGPT, users can do something similar through AI Action Portraits, where regular photos are transformed into superhero-style portraits.

The tool does not just add filters. Instead, it creates detailed, comic-book-inspired characters. Users can choose their own superhero name, pick costume designs, and even add pets or sidekicks into the picture. To make it more exciting, the portraits are shown inside a virtual action-figure box, complete with labels and packaging.

How to transform your photos into 3D AI Action Portraits Getting started is easy: upload a photo into ChatGPT, describe the superhero look you want, and then tweak the details until you are happy. The AI quickly generates a 3D-style portrait that looks like it belongs on a movie poster or

10 AI Action Portrait Prompts ShadowStrike “Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named ShadowStrike, wearing a sleek black and silver armoured suit with glowing white eyes. He stands in a powerful pose inside a collector’s display box, with dramatic lighting and a city skyline background. A fierce wolf with glowing blue eyes is included as his loyal sidekick inside the box. The packaging features the name ShadowStrike in bold metallic lettering with a futuristic design.”

An AI Action Portrait created using ChatGPT.

SolarFlare "Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named SolarFlare, clad in radiant golden and crimson armour with solar energy radiating from his chest emblem. His eyes glow like molten fire, and his fists blaze with energy. Inside the collector’s box, he comes with a phoenix sidekick made of flames. The packaging bursts with fiery orange-yellow colours and metallic text reading SolarFlare."

NeonByte "Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named NeonByte, wearing a black cyberpunk suit lined with glowing neon circuits in pink, blue, and green. His visor glows bright purple as he strikes a hacking-themed combat pose. Inside the collector’s box, add a robotic panther sidekick with neon stripes. The packaging is tech-inspired with glitch effects and bold futuristic text NeonByte."

Captain Aqua "Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named Captain Aqua, armoured in shimmering blue and silver with water flowing across his suit like liquid metal. His trident weapon glows with sea energy. Inside the collector’s box, include a loyal dolphin sidekick leaping beside him. The packaging features waves, bubbles, and glowing aqua lettering that reads Captain Aqua."

StormBlade "Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named StormBlade, wearing dark stormy armour infused with lightning veins across his chest and arms. He wields a massive thunder-charged sword, sparks crackling around him. Inside the collector’s box, add a hawk sidekick with lightning in its wings. The packaging glows with storm clouds and electric blue lettering for StormBlade."

IronVortex "Create a 3D superhero action figure named IronVortex, wearing heavy metallic armour with spinning turbine cores on his shoulders and back. His glowing red eyes radiate unstoppable power as he generates a whirlwind with his gauntlets. Inside the box, a mechanical falcon sidekick hovers mid-flight. The packaging is metallic grey with swirling cyclone designs, boldly stamped with IronVortex."

Crimson Fang "Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named Crimson Fang, dressed in sleek crimson and black armour with sharp fang-like patterns across the chest. His glowing red eyes shine in the dark, and he wields twin energy claws. Inside the collector’s box, add a black panther sidekick with glowing red stripes. The packaging features claw marks and glowing crimson lettering for Crimson Fang."

TitanVolt "Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named TitanVolt, armoured in steel and neon yellow with electric arcs flowing across his body. His gauntlets crackle with lightning energy, and he stands in a charging stance. Inside the box, add a cyber wolf sidekick with glowing yellow eyes. The packaging glows with electricity bolts and bold metallic text reading TitanVolt."

Phantom Blaze "Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named Phantom Blaze, cloaked in black and fiery orange with ghostly flames wrapping around his body. His mask glows with infernal energy, and he wields twin flaming blades. Inside the box, add a fiery spectral hound as his sidekick. The packaging glows with fire effects and bold ghostly lettering for Phantom Blaze."

Lunar Sentinel "Create a 3D superhero action figure named Lunar Sentinel, armoured in silver and deep midnight blue with glowing crescent moon emblems. His eyes shine with soft silver light as he wields a moon-forged staff. Inside the collector’s box, add a glowing white wolf sidekick. The packaging design features a night sky with stars and glowing lunar text reading Lunar Sentinel.