ChatGPT maker OpenAI developing new breakthrough reasoning technology code-named ‘Strawberry’. Why is it important?
Under the project name 'Strawberry,' OpenAI is working on enhancing the reasoning capabilities of its AI models, enabling them to answer complex science and math questions and conduct autonomous internet research.
Sam Altern-led OpenAI is working on a new reasoning technology for its large language models (LLMs), codenamed strawberry, Reuters reported on Friday, citing internal company documents and people familiar with the matter. The ChatGPT maker is reportedly hoping that Strawberry will dramatically improve the reasoning capabilities of its AI models.