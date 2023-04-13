ChatGPT may be able to predict stock movements - Here's how

In a turbulent era marked by pandemics, bank collapses and many other unprecedented events, AI models may prove useful while forecasting stock prices. A finance professor with the University of Florida recently used ChatGPT to parse news headlines for whether they’re good or bad for a stock. And while the method is far from perfect at present, his findings suggest that ChatGPT may soon put high-paying financial jobs at risk.

