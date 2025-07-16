ChatGPT may soon edit Excel and PowerPoint files natively, challenging Microsoft Office: Report

San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI is reportedly working on expanding ChatGPT’s productivity capabilities, in a move that could significantly lessen users' dependence on Microsoft Office tools like Excel and PowerPoint.

According to a report fromThe Information, the company is developing support for Microsoft’s spreadsheet (.xlsx) and presentation (.pptx) file formats directly within ChatGPT’s interface. If live, this enhancement could enable users to not only create but also open and edit these files natively, removing the current need to download them for use in external applications.

At present, users who rely on ChatGPT for creating spreadsheets or slideshows can generate plain-text versions of Excel and PowerPoint files. These can be downloaded in the desired formats or opened in the platform’s Canvas mode for manual editing. However, the existing setup limits functionality, lacking formula support in spreadsheets and advanced visuals or animations in presentations.

The upcoming update is expected to bridge this gap. Sources familiar with the matter toldThe Information that OpenAI has already built native support for Excel and PowerPoint formats, allowing for richer and more interactive document handling within ChatGPT. Importantly, the development sidesteps any legal hurdles, as Microsoft has made the file formats open source.

In parallel, OpenAI is also said to be developing an AI-powered agent capable of generating reports by pulling information from publicly available data or corporate databases that it has access to. This tool would allow users to produce comprehensive reports, possibly in Excel or PowerPoint formats, by simply prompting the chatbot, enhancing automation in data analysis and presentation.