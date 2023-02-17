ChatGPT needs some help with math assignments

In an email, I asked Debarghya Das, a search-engine engineer who has tweeted examples of ChatGPT botching basic math, why it gets some simple questions right but others completely wrong. “Maybe the right analogy is if you ask a room of people who have no idea what math is but have read many hieroglyphics, ‘What comes after 2+2,’ they might say, ‘Usually, we see a 4.’ That’s what ChatGPT is doing." But, he adds, “math isn’t just a series of hieroglyphics, it’s computation."