ChatGPT crosses 100 million weekly users in India; 18–24-year-olds send half the messages: OpenAI

OpenAI has released the latest data on ChatGPT adoption in India, where the company says users aged 18–24 are leading the uptake of its chatbot. The company also revealed that ChatGPT has surpassed 100 million weekly active users in India, making the country the largest market outside the US. OpenAI further said India is the fastest-growing market for its coding assistant Codex, which has recorded a fourfold increase in weekly active users over the past two weeks.

In an announcement on Friday, the AI startup said users aged 18–24 account for 50% of all messages sent to ChatGPT in India. The global average for the same age group is around 33%.

The company added that users aged 18–34 now account for around 80% of all consumer messages originating in the country.

OpenAI said youth-led adoption has amplified education- and early career-oriented use cases. According to the company, most messages from younger users relate to practical guidance, technical help and self-expression.

Ronnie Chatterji, Chief Economist, OpenAI, on the adoption of ChatGPT in India, said,

“AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it - and that’s a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions. Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India’s AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype.”

35% of Indians use ChatGPT for work: OpenAI data shows that Indians aren't just using ChatGPT for entertainment or experimentation; the chatbot has quickly become a serious daily productivity tool. The data shows that 35% of all consumer messages to the chatbot in India are work-related, higher than the global average of around 30%. The company says users at work primarily rely on the chatbot for editing, technical assistance and debugging, and accelerating workflows.

Outside professional settings, nearly 35% of ChatGPT usage in India is centred on seeking practical guidance, while general information and writing tasks account for about 20% each.

OpenAI also revealed that usage of ChatGPT for technical tasks is higher in India than the global average. The data shows that, compared to the global average, there is 4x higher usage of ChatGPT's data analysis tool among Plus and Pro users, 3x higher usage of Codex for coding-related tasks, and a 3x higher likelihood of asking coding-related questions.

For coding-related tasks, the highest use of ChatGPT is in Telangana, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively.