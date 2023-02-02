ChatGPT Plus subscription introduced: All you need to know on price and features

OpenAI has recently rolled out its new subscription plan for the AI chatbot - ChatGPT Plus. The Plus subscription plan of ChatGPT gets additional capabilities and features. Notably, the company confirmed that it will not stop the free to use ChatGPT services and the new Plus plan comes with more features for the users.

The ChatGPT Plus Subscription will cost $20 for monthly basis and currently it is accessible only in the US. It will be rolled out in more counties soon. Moreover, the AI company is also likely to invite people on the waiting list to be a part of the ChatGPT Plus program. As per OpenAI, this new subscription plan will help users to get free access and availability of the ChatGPT.

Speaking of features, the ChatGPT Plus subscription users will get access to the services in peak times. Moreover, these Plus users can access faster response time and will receive prioritised access to the new features. These features are said to be similar to the leaked ChatGPT Pro and the ChatGPT Plus.

According to OpenAI, the company is making sure to make several changes to the AI platform based on the feedback it receives during the research preview. Interestingly, the company has also confirmed to launch its ChatGPT API, a business integrated ChatGPT platform which will be integrated to existing apps and services.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled a tool that’s intended to help show if text has been authored by an artificial intelligence program and passed off as human.

The tool will flag content written by OpenAI’s products as well as other AI authoring software. However, the company said, “it still has a number of limitations — so it should be used as a complement to other methods of determining the source of text instead of being the primary decision-making tool."

In the Microsoft Corp.-backed company’s evaluations, only 26 per cent of AI-written text was correctly identified. It also flagged nine per cent of human-written text as being composed by AI.

The tool, called a classifier, will be available as a web app, along with some resources for teachers, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The popularity of ChatGPT has given rise to authorship concerns as students and workers use the bot to create reports and content and pass it off as their own. It’s also spurred worries about the ease of auto-generated misinformation campaigns.

