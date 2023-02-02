ChatGPT Plus subscription introduced: All you need to know on price and features
- The ChatGPT Plus Subscription will cost $20 for monthly basis and currently it is accessible only in the US. It will be rolled out in more counties soon. Moreover, the AI company is also likely to invite people on the waiting list to be a part of the ChatGPT Plus program.
OpenAI has recently rolled out its new subscription plan for the AI chatbot - ChatGPT Plus. The Plus subscription plan of ChatGPT gets additional capabilities and features. Notably, the company confirmed that it will not stop the free to use ChatGPT services and the new Plus plan comes with more features for the users.
