ChatGPT Plus users to receive Turbo mode: Details on new feature
- According to a report from ChatGPT Plus users, OpenAI has recently enabled a new mode called Turbo for Plus members providing them enhanced speed. As per a screenshot shared by a user, as of now, this Turbo mode is alpha phase and will be available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.
OpenAI recently launched its ChatGPT Plus services in the US on a monthly subscription basis for $20. The Plus subscription offers more features in comparison to the standard services of ChatGPT such as faster response, priortised access to new features and access to more services during the peak hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×