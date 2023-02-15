ChatGPT Plus users to receive Turbo mode: Details on new feature

As per the report, ChatGPT powered WhatsApp chatbot will help users by answering their queries sent through voice notes. It will primarily come handy to those Indian farmers who might not be familiar with typing on smartphones. It is noteworthy that Satya Nadella, CEO at Microsoft, also mentioned at the World Economic Forum that Indian farmers would soon be able to utilise a GPT interface to access a government program using the internet.

