ChatGPT remains the most popular chatbot globally but Google's Gemini is catching up fast

​While OpenAI's ChatGPT retained the first-mover's advantage in the AI market for a while, it soon had ample competition in the field not only from American rivals like Google's Gemini and xAI's Grok but also from Chinese ones like Qwen and DeepSeek. However, the latest data shows that ChatGPT continues to be the most popular chatbot on the market, although its popularity has been steadily declining over the last year.

​As per the latest SimilarWeb data, there has been a 13-percentage-point drop in the ChatGPT market share over the last 12 months, which suggests that the competition is finally starting to chip away at OpenAI's overwhelming lead.

​Meanwhile, Google Gemini, which had a viral moment recently with its Nano Banana model, is now firmly in the second spot and has gained significant market share in the last few months.

​Another winner has been Aravind Srinivas-led Perplexity AI, which has steadily gained ground from 1.7% a year ago to 2.4%, as per the latest data.

​Meanwhile, the biggest loser has been DeepSeek, which hit its peak at 6.8% about six months back and took the second spot in the AI market. Since then, however, the Chinese AI model has been slowly losing ground and stands at 3.7% as of today.

​DeepSeek had a viral moment of its own at the start of the year when its global rollout broke all notions of Western supremacy in the AI race. Since then, DeepSeek hasn't been able to replicate similar success with a big model launch, while OpenAI, Google, and others have been launching new models one after the other, and even Chinese rivals like Qwen have been gaining popularity on social media.

SimilarWeb data on Gen AI traffic share

​While Elon Musk has been busy adding Grok AI to every part of his social media website, his AI chatbot has been slowly losing ground in the last six months. The data shows that Grok AI peaked at 3.1% about six months back and has fallen to 2.0% as of today, even dropping behind Perplexity.

​The data also shows that Microsoft's Copilot has remained relatively steady, going from 1.1% to 1.2%, while Anthropic's Claude registered a minor uptick, going from 1.7% to 2.0% in the 12-month period.

​As of today, October 19th, ChatGPT holds a 74.1% market share, followed by Gemini at 12.9%, DeepSeek at 3.7%, Perplexity at 2.4%, Claude at 2.0%, and Copilot at 1.2%.