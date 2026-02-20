ChatGPT takes a swipe at viral Dario Amodei - Sam Altman handshake row with ‘OpenClaw’ picture, netizens react

ChatGPT has taken a dig at the awkward moment between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei while on stage during Day 4 of the AI Impact Summit on Thursday. The incident occurred shortly after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the outcomes of the AI Impact Summit and asked all the major tech leaders to join Prime Minister Modi on stage.

PM Modi then tried to initiate a symbolic unity chain by encouraging tech leaders to hold hands and raise them. While most of the leaders obliged, an awkward moment occurred when Altman and Amodei, who were standing next to each other, didn't hold hands and instead opted to raise independent clenched fists.

The image quickly went viral and was seen as an indication of the growing rivalry between OpenAI and Anthropic. ChatGPT's official handle has now posted an edited version of the image where, instead of the clenched fists, Amodei and Altman can be seen with two enormous, bright red lobster claws in place of their hands.

Why did OpenAI post image with lobster-like hands? While the ChatGPT handle did not give clarity on the reason behind the claw-like hands, it may be a subtle dig from one of Altman’s interviews a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday about the awkward moment, Altman had said, "I didn't know what was happening. I was sort of confused, like (Prime Minister) Modi grabbed my hand and put it up, and I just wasn't sure what we were supposed to be doing."

Someone then commented, “I thought it was the OpenClaw.”

OpenClaw is the viral open-source platform that had gone viral earlier in the year. Just days ahead of the summit, Altman had announced that the company was hiring its creator, Peter Steinberger. OpenClaw now lives as a project inside the ChatGPT maker.

Prior to being hired by OpenAI, Steinberger had revealed that the earlier name of the project was “Clawdbot,” which had changed after Anthropic's legal team reached out to him.

How are netizens reacting to the viral post? “Modi ji brought the desi negotiation tactic: no handshakes, only claw-shakes,” wrote one user on X.

“Altman & Amodei: can't even fake a handshake. OpenAI: can't even fake caring about users. Name a more iconic duo,” added another user.

“Well, you guys could have used your own software way better, like this...! 😉” another user chimed in with an AI-generated image of Amodei and Altman holding hands.