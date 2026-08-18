ChatGPT to get a massive upgrade in the next 6 months, says Sam Altman — ‘Could watch you all the time’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teased a highly advanced, intimately personalised future for ChatGPT — shifting the AI from a simple text generator to an ever-present digital companion.

During a recent interview with Z Fellow founder Cory Levy, Altman suggested that a genuinely useful, highly contextual version of this assistant could arrive within the next six months.

Altman described a future “decentdence of ChatGPT” as capable of continuously monitoring your digital life to provide seamless, proactive help. In six months, he said, the AI could constantly watch your computer screen, listen in on your meetings and calls, and record your activities "all the time."

Altman said the users would be able to connect the AI directly to vital daily services, including email, text messages, documents, and Slack.

By understanding exactly what you are doing on your device throughout the day, he said, the AI will use that massive amount of context to assist you without needing to be repeatedly prompted.

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Surveillance vs Super-Utility While an AI that watches your every move sounds like a privacy nightmare, Altman emphasised that the user remains in complete control.

Instead of acting autonomously behind the scenes, the AI is designed to work alongside you as an “extra pair of hands.” You decide exactly what information is allowed to be accessed.

In practice, Altman said, if you are writing a sales email, the AI could instantly pull up customer history, past conversations, and relevant documents to suggest real-time improvements.

While drafting a strategy document, the AI could proactively point out errors or offer alternative ideas based on your previous work, he added.

“If you're like the CEO of a startup, there's always like more stuff to do than you can do. And context, you can't all keep track of,” Altman said.

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Groundwork already in place OpenAI is not just talking about this future; they are actively building it. The company recently rolled out a Computer History feature for the ChatGPT desktop app on Mac.

How it tracks you : Instead of taking resource-intensive screenshots, it leverages macOS accessibility features to track clicks, typing, keyboard shortcuts, and app switching.

: Instead of taking resource-intensive screenshots, it leverages macOS accessibility features to track clicks, typing, keyboard shortcuts, and app switching. User Guardrails: The feature is strictly opt-in. Users choose which apps and websites the AI can track, and they retain the power to pause data collection or delete their stored activity history at any time.