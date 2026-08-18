ChatGPT to get a massive upgrade in the next 6 months, says Sam Altman — ‘Could watch you all the time’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teased a highly advanced, intimately personalised future for ChatGPT — shifting the AI from a simple text generator to an ever-present digital companion.
During a recent interview with Z Fellow founder Cory Levy, Altman suggested that a genuinely useful, highly contextual version of this assistant could arrive within the next six months.
Altman described a future “decentdence of ChatGPT” as capable of continuously monitoring your digital life to provide seamless, proactive help. In six months, he said, the AI could constantly watch your computer screen, listen in on your meetings and calls, and record your activities "all the time."
Altman said the users would be able to connect the AI directly to vital daily services, including email, text messages, documents, and Slack.
By understanding exactly what you are doing on your device throughout the day, he said, the AI will use that massive amount of context to assist you without needing to be repeatedly prompted.
While an AI that watches your every move sounds like a privacy nightmare, Altman emphasised that the user remains in complete control.
Instead of acting autonomously behind the scenes, the AI is designed to work alongside you as an “extra pair of hands.” You decide exactly what information is allowed to be accessed.
In practice, Altman said, if you are writing a sales email, the AI could instantly pull up customer history, past conversations, and relevant documents to suggest real-time improvements.
While drafting a strategy document, the AI could proactively point out errors or offer alternative ideas based on your previous work, he added.
“If you're like the CEO of a startup, there's always like more stuff to do than you can do. And context, you can't all keep track of,” Altman said.
OpenAI is not just talking about this future; they are actively building it. The company recently rolled out a Computer History feature for the ChatGPT desktop app on Mac.
While the current Mac feature is a narrow implementation, it points directly to Altman’s six-month vision — giving ChatGPT the full context so it can help you faster, smarter, without you having to explain everything from scratch.