ChatGPT to get a massive upgrade in the next 6 months, says Sam Altman — ‘Could watch you all the time’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teased a highly advanced, intimately personalised future for ChatGPT — shifting the AI from a simple text generator to an ever-present digital companion.

During a recent interview with Z Fellow founder Cory Levy, Altman suggested that a genuinely useful, highly contextual version of this assistant could arrive within the next six months.

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Altman described a future “decentdence of ChatGPT” as capable of continuously monitoring your digital life to provide seamless, proactive help. In six months, he said, the AI could constantly watch your computer screen, listen in on your meetings and calls, and record your activities "all the time."

Altman said the users would be able to connect the AI directly to vital daily services, including email, text messages, documents, and Slack.

By understanding exactly what you are doing on your device throughout the day, he said, the AI will use that massive amount of context to assist you without needing to be repeatedly prompted.

Also Read | Why does Sam Altman avoid the most popular investment opportunities?

Surveillance vs Super-Utility While an AI that watches your every move sounds like a privacy nightmare, Altman emphasised that the user remains in complete control.

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Instead of acting autonomously behind the scenes, the AI is designed to work alongside you as an “extra pair of hands.” You decide exactly what information is allowed to be accessed.

In practice, Altman said, if you are writing a sales email, the AI could instantly pull up customer history, past conversations, and relevant documents to suggest real-time improvements.

While drafting a strategy document, the AI could proactively point out errors or offer alternative ideas based on your previous work, he added.

“If you're like the CEO of a startup, there's always like more stuff to do than you can do. And context, you can't all keep track of,” Altman said.

Also Read | OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss AI safety tests with White House officials today

Groundwork already in place OpenAI is not just talking about this future; they are actively building it. The company recently rolled out a Computer History feature for the ChatGPT desktop app on Mac.

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How it tracks you : Instead of taking resource-intensive screenshots, it leverages macOS accessibility features to track clicks, typing, keyboard shortcuts, and app switching.

: Instead of taking resource-intensive screenshots, it leverages macOS accessibility features to track clicks, typing, keyboard shortcuts, and app switching. User Guardrails: The feature is strictly opt-in. Users choose which apps and websites the AI can track, and they retain the power to pause data collection or delete their stored activity history at any time.

While the current Mac feature is a narrow implementation, it points directly to Altman’s six-month vision — giving ChatGPT the full context so it can help you faster, smarter, without you having to explain everything from scratch.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.