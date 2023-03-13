Auto manufacturing company General Motors is mulling over the idea of using OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT for vehicles. The company is exploring the option as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft Corporation, a company executive told the news agency Reuters.

"ChatGPT is going to be in everything," GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview last week.

Miller added that the chatbot can be used to access information on how to use vehicle features normally found in an owner's manual. ChatGPT can also help is programming functions like garage door codes or integrating schedules from a calendar.

"This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," a GM spokesperson said on Friday.

The partnership between Microsoft and General Motors came in 2021 and the auto-manufacturing company is working with the technology firms to commercialize driverless vehicles.

When asked ChatGPT about how it can help with automobiles, the artificial language model claimed to help with multiple things like.

Navigation: I can help drivers navigate their route using real-time traffic updates, weather forecasts, and alternative routes.

Safety: I can assist drivers in identifying potential road hazards, provide information on safe driving practices, and offer advice on how to stay alert and focused while driving.

Maintenance: I can help vehicle owners keep their cars in good condition by providing information on when to change oil, when to replace tires, and when to perform other routine maintenance tasks.

Fuel efficiency: I can offer advice on how to improve fuel efficiency and save money on gas by suggesting more efficient routes, providing tips on eco-driving, and alerting drivers to potential gas-saving features.

Connected cars: I can also help drivers connect their vehicles to the internet, provide information on the latest vehicle technologies, and offer advice on how to stay safe and secure while using connected car features.

“Overall, ChatGPT can be a valuable tool for vehicle owners and drivers, helping them stay safe, save money, and enjoy their driving experience to the fullest," the OpenAI chatbot added.