ChatGPT to help in driving? General Motors is interested in the idea2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:41 PM IST
- The partnership between Microsoft and General Motors came in 2021 and the auto-manufacturing company is working with the technology firms to commercialize driverless vehicles
Auto manufacturing company General Motors is mulling over the idea of using OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT for vehicles. The company is exploring the option as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft Corporation, a company executive told the news agency Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×