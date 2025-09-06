ChatGPT users can now branch conversations without losing original threads: How the new feature works

OpenAI has rolled out a highly requested feature in ChatGPT, allowing users to branch conversations and explore multiple directions without losing the original thread. The update is now available to logged-in users on the web.

How the new feature works The announcement came via OpenAI’s X account on Friday, following requests from users who wanted greater flexibility in managing their conversations. The feature allows users to pursue alternative threads at specific points in a chat, making it easier to experiment with different lines of discussion or side prompts without muddying the original context.

The request was initially made by X user Micah (@MicahJanke), who explained: “Let us branch off from chats at specific points without losing the node we branched off from. Sometimes I want to pursue multiple possible branches to a conversation, or sometimes I want to go on a 1–3 side prompt conversation without it muddying the context of the original chat.”

OpenAI replied to Micah’s post, confirming that the feature had been implemented. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, also retweeted the announcement, describing it as a “very requested feature.”

The new branching functionality is expected to enhance the user experience significantly, offering greater flexibility for those using ChatGPT for brainstorming, research, or creative exploration.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has also announced plans to launch a new jobs platform next year designed to connect employers with workers who possess AI skills. The initiative comes as concern grows over the potential impact of AI on employment, particularly in fields already experiencing disruption from automation.