ChatGPT Voice Mode release pushed to July: Here's why
OpenAI delays the launch of Voice Mode for ChatGPT from late June to July to address technical challenges and ensure high-quality user experience, focusing on safety and user satisfaction.
OpenAI has announced a postponement in the introduction of its Voice Mode feature for ChatGPT, highlighting the necessity to address technical challenges and ensure a high-quality user experience. Initially scheduled for late June, the release has now been shifted to July. The company emphasizes its commitment to safety and user experience as primary reasons for the delay.