OpenAI has announced a postponement in the introduction of its Voice Mode feature for ChatGPT, highlighting the necessity to address technical challenges and ensure a high-quality user experience. Initially scheduled for late June, the release has now been shifted to July. The company emphasizes its commitment to safety and user experience as primary reasons for the delay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Voice Mode feature, aimed at delivering a lifelike voice interaction experience, was originally planned for an initial release to a limited number of ChatGPT Plus users. However, OpenAI has opted to delay its launch to further refine the feature and ensure it meets their rigorous standards before making it more widely available.

The AI company said on platform X in a recent update that they outlined specific areas needing refinement before releasing the feature.

"We had intended to begin the alpha rollout to a limited group of ChatGPT Plus users in late June, but we need an extra month to achieve our launch standards. For instance, we’re enhancing the model’s capability to detect and reject certain content. Additionally, we’re focusing on improving the user experience and preparing our infrastructure to scale effectively to millions of users while maintaining real-time response capabilities," the company explained.

OpenAI also mentioned that in line with their iterative deployment strategy, the company will begin the alpha phase with a limited group of users to collect feedback and expand based on our observations. “We intend for all Plus users to access it by the fall, although the exact schedule will depend on achieving our strict safety and reliability standards. Additionally, we are developing the new video and screen-sharing features we demonstrated separately and will keep you informed on the timeline," added the tech giant.

"ChatGPT's advanced Voice Mode can comprehend and respond with emotions and non-verbal cues, bringing us closer to real-time, natural conversations with AI. Our mission is to introduce these new experiences thoughtfully."

The forthcoming audio features will allow users to have more natural and dynamic conversations with ChatGPT. Users can speak to ChatGPT and receive immediate responses without any delay, and they will also have the ability to interrupt the AI while it is talking—essential elements for achieving realistic and seamless interactions.



