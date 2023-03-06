ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie: The battle of AI-powered chatbots2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:06 PM IST
- Google launched its own AI chatbot Bard, Baidu has announced Ernie. Microsoft added ChatGPT support to its Bing browser.
The internet is buzzing with Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots. Elon Musk-backed OpenAI opened the doors to this new technology by introducing ChatGPT in December last year. Since then big tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Chinese backed Baidu have sweeped in. Google launched its own AI chatbot Bard, Baidu has announced Ernie. Microsoft added ChatGPT support to its Bing browser.
