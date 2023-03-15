ChatGPT vs GPT-4: What's new with OpenAI's latest chatbot?

OpenAI released ChatGPT just four months ago and in that brief time, it has had a profound impact on the world. The AI has caused concerns about the future of job markets worldwide, shaken up education systems, and attracted millions of users, including large financial institutions and app developers.

It's time to say goodbye to ChatGPT and welcome its successor, GPT-4, which promises to be even more powerful and disruptive. What's new with GPT-4, and how much of an impact will it make? Read on to learn everything you need to know on ChatGPT-4:

First things first, the name. The "Chat" part is self-explanatory - it's a computer interface that you can converse with. "GPT-4" stands for "generative pre-trained transformer 4," which is the fourth version of OpenAI's software. It has analyzed massive amounts of information from the internet to generate human-like text and provide detailed answers to users' queries.

OpenAI’s newly developed language model, GPT-4, has the capability to generate text that closely resembles human speech. This latest iteration is an upgrade to the existing ChatGPT, which is based on the GPT-3.5 technology. GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a deep learning technique that employs artificial neural networks to produce human-like writing.

OpenAI claims that GPT-4 is more advanced in three significant areas, namely creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling. GPT-4 is said to be significantly better than its predecessor in terms of creativity, both in terms of generating and collaborating with users on creative projects. This includes music, screenplays, technical writing, and even adapting to a user's writing style.

In addition to creativity and visual input, OpenAI has also improved GPT-4's ability to handle longer context. The new language model can now process up to 25,000 words of text from the user or even interact with the text from a web link provided by the user. This enhanced capacity can assist in creating long-form content and facilitate "extended conversations."

GPT-4 has also been enhanced to handle images as a basis for interaction. OpenAI has provided an example on their website where the chatbot is given an image of baking ingredients and asked what can be made with them. It is unclear if GPT-4 can also process video in the same manner.

Finally, OpenAI claims that GPT-4 is much safer to use than its predecessor. According to the company, it has undergone extensive testing and can generate 40% more accurate responses than the previous version. Additionally, it is 82% less likely to produce content that is deemed inappropriate or offensive.

It is noteworthy that as per the company, GPT-4 has been trained with the help of human feedback in order to make these advancements possible. The company claims to have collaborated with more than 50 experts, including those in the domains of AI safety and security, to obtain early feedback.

OpenAI said that the new version was far less likely to go off the rails than its earlier chatbot with widely reported interactions with ChatGPT or Bing's chatbot in which users were presented with lies, insults, or other so-called "hallucinations."