OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologized on X( formerly Twitter) after his company's premier AI chatbot, ChatGPT went down for 30 minutes today. As per outage tracking website Downdetector, over 19,000 people were impacted due to the unavailability of chatbot.

In a post on X admitting the outage, Altman said the company was much better at reliability than it used to be but there is still a lot more work to do. He wrote, “chatgpt went down for 30 mins today :( we are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us. (it is now the 8th biggest website in the world according to similarweb--we have had a lot of work to do these past two years!)"

“Sorry for the inconvenience and we will get back to work" Altman added

