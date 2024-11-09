Explore
'ChatGPT went down': Sam Altman apologises after AI chatbot faces outage, says 'we are much better than…'
'ChatGPT went down': Sam Altman apologises after AI chatbot faces outage, says 'we are much better than…'

Livemint

Sam Altman has apologised after ChatGPT faced downtime for 30 minutes, impacting thousands of users worldwide. Altman also underlined the reliability concerns for AI chatbot.

(FILES) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington on May 21, 2024. OpenAI on October 31, 2024 beefed up its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot with search engine capabilities, as the startup takes on Google's decades-long dominance of web search. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (AFP)Premium
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologized on X( formerly Twitter) after his company's premier AI chatbot, ChatGPT went down for 30 minutes today. As per outage tracking website Downdetector, over 19,000 people were impacted due to the unavailability of chatbot. 

In a post on X admitting the outage, Altman said the company was much better at reliability than it used to be but there is still a lot more work to do. He wrote, “chatgpt went down for 30 mins today :( we are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us. (it is now the 8th biggest website in the world according to similarweb--we have had a lot of work to do these past two years!)" 

“Sorry for the inconvenience and we will get back to work" Altman added

Published: 09 Nov 2024, 08:35 AM IST
