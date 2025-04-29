OpenAI goes after Google’s golden egg with product marketing on ChatGPT

Bindra, however, said the WhatsApp integration may only just be a tick in the checkbox for now, despite serving a crucial purpose. “It is clear that apart from WeChat in China, the idea of one ‘super app’ to do everything—messaging, shopping, payments, search—did not resonate well with audiences. Even the Meta AI integration in WhatsApp is right now seen as an intrusive feature, rather than helpful. While the availability of search might make ChatGPT more helpful, this particular bit is likely not going to bring the firm a lot of users or avenues," he added.