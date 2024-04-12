'ChatGPT will be less verbose, use more conversational language': OpenAI after latest GPT-4 Turbo update
OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo upgrade for ChatGPT paid users, offering improved writing, math, reasoning, and coding capabilities. The update aims to make responses more direct, less verbose, and conversational.
OpenAI has released a new update to ChatGPT, which is touted to make the generative AI chatbot more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language. Notably, the new upgrade is only available to paid users of ChatGPT, including those with ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise or API subscriptions.