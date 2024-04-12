Active Stocks
'ChatGPT will be less verbose, use more conversational language': OpenAI after latest GPT-4 Turbo update

Livemint

OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo upgrade for ChatGPT paid users, offering improved writing, math, reasoning, and coding capabilities. The update aims to make responses more direct, less verbose, and conversational.

(FILES) A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot. OpenAI on March 13, 2024 announced partnerships with French daily Le Monde and Spanish conglomerate Prisa Media, saying it intends to develop news-related uses of its ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool. OpenAI will be able to use content from Le Monde and Prisa Media publications including El Pais, Cinco Dias, and El Huffpost to train the models powering its artificial intelligence, the San Francisco-based company said in an online post. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (AFP)
OpenAI has released a new update to ChatGPT, which is touted to make the generative AI chatbot more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language. Notably, the new upgrade is only available to paid users of ChatGPT, including those with ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise or API subscriptions.

Informing about the latest upgrade in a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI wrote: “Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding"

The company also stated that the GPT-4 Turbo update will lead to ChatGPT responses becoming “more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language."

Moreover, ChatGPT with GPT-4 Turbo has been trained on data up to April 2024, a major upgrade over its previous iteration which was only updated till April 2023. 

The latest update comes on the heels of OpenAI making the GPT-4 with Vision API generally available to developer accounts. The company said the new API will help streamline workflows and create more efficient applications.

OpenAI reportedly fires two employees for leaking information: 

Meanwhile, a recent report by The Information has revealed that OpenAI has fired two of its researchers for allegedly leaking information. The two employees: Leopold Aschenbrenner and Pavel Izmailov - were reportedly asked to leave the startup following an internal investigation.

The Information report notes that while it's not clear what information was leaked, there have been a number of internal strikes and grievances within OpenAI. Notably, Aschenbrenner worked on a team tasked with keeping artificial intelligence safe for society and was an ally of chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who was closely involved in the failed coup attempt at OpenAI last year.

In other news, a recent Reuters report revealed that Sam Altman hosted hundreds of Fortune 500 executives in San Francisco and London to pitch his company's AI services for corporate use.

 

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 06:14 PM IST
