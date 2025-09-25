ChatGPT’s ad-free era may be over as OpenAI reportedly hunts for new leader to monetize chatbot

While OpenAI already has many subscription tiers for ChatGPT, there has been a constant chatter for a while that the AI startup would look to bring ads to its most popular product and if a new report is to be believed, that time is not far away.

​According to a report by Sources, OpenAI's recently joined CEO of Applications Fidji Simo is on the lookout for someone who can help the AI startup make billions of dollars in profit from ads. The report noted that Simo has recently been meeting with potential candidates including some of her former Facebook colleagues in order to lead a new team which will be tasked with bringing ads to ChatGPT.

​The new role will oversee all monetization efforts across OpenAI including the subscriptions.

​Interestingly, the report also noted that this new hire will report directly to Simo and not to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Simo is currently in charge of most parts of OpenAI except the company's research and infrastructure, consumer hardware and safety teams that still report direclty to Altman.

​What did ChatGPT head say about ads in the chatbot? ​However, this is not the first time that we are hearing about ads coming to ChatGPT. In a podcast earlier this year, OpenAI's head of ChatGPT had not ruled out the possiblity of bringing ads to the chatbot.

​“If we ever did that (bring ads to ChatGPT) I’d want to be very, very careful and deliberate because I really think that the thing that makes ChatGPT magical is the fact that you get the best answer for you and there’s no other stakeholder in the middle. It’s personalized as to your needs and tastes, etc. But we’re not trying to upsell you on something like that or to boost some pay-to-play provider or product. And maybe there are ways of doing ads that preserve that and that preserve the incentive structure, but I think that would be a novel concept and we’d have to be very deliberate,” Turley had said.

​Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also said that he isn't “totally against” bringing ads to ChatGPT and even praised the ads on Instagram.