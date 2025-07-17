ChatGPT’s AI-powered Record Mode now available to macOS Plus subscribers

San Francisco-based OpenAI has added its AI-powered Record Mode feature to ChatGPT Plus subscribers using macOS, following a phased rollout that began with Team subscribers last month. The new functionality, which enables note-taking, transcription, and meeting summarisation, is now accessible through the ChatGPT desktop app on macOS devices worldwide.

Announced in June, Record Mode is designed to assist users by capturing system audio directly from their computers during meetings, brainstorming sessions, or voice memos. Notably, the tool performs its tasks without joining meetings as a participant, offering a discreet and seamless experience for users.

To activate the feature, Plus subscribers need to update their ChatGPT for macOS app and grant it permission to access the microphone and system audio. A dedicated record button appears at the bottom of the chat interface, allowing users to initiate recordings that can last up to 120 minutes per session. Recordings can also be paused and resumed as needed.

Once captured, the audio is uploaded to OpenAI’s servers for transcription and summarisation. The processed content is presented as interactive canvases, which users can then edit, share, or turn into emails or detailed summaries via ChatGPT.

In a post on X, the tech giant confirmed the global availability of Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus users on macOS. The feature remains unavailable for Windows users, with no confirmed release timeline.

At launch, Record Mode supports only English, though OpenAI says efforts are underway to enhance support for additional languages. The company also notes that the feature is being offered at no extra cost for now, although pricing structures may be revised in future updates.