ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The AI-powered chatbot is considered the next big tech revolution after the World Wide Web (the internet). The popularity of ChatGPT among all age groups has made the chatbot the most downloaded technology. According to the data from the World of Statistics, ChatGPT took only two months to reach 100 million users worldwide. This has made ChatGPT the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history.
The World of Statistics compared the growth of ChatGPT with other technological inventions such as WhatsApp, Mobile phones, the internet, etc.
It revealed that it took 16 years for mobile phones to reach 100 million users worldwide. Whereas, the telephone reached 100 million users in 75 years. WhatsApp gained 100 million users in 3.5 years, Facebook (4.5 years), Instagram (2.5 years), Twitter (5 years), World Wide Web (seven years), Apple App Store ( 2 years), and iTunes (6.5) years, respectively.
Chinese video-making app TikTok took about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users.
Recently UBS study also revealed that an average of 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT per day in January, more than double the level in December.
ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes, and even poetry in response to prompts. OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp, made it available to the public for free in late November.
Last month, OpenAI announced a $20 monthly subscription, initially for users in the United States only.