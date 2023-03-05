ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The AI-powered chatbot is considered the next big tech revolution after the World Wide Web (the internet). The popularity of ChatGPT among all age groups has made the chatbot the most downloaded technology. According to the data from the World of Statistics, ChatGPT took only two months to reach 100 million users worldwide. This has made ChatGPT the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history.

