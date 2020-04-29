OnePlus ’ recent devices might not have the ‘flagship killer’ DNA that the brand was initially popular for, but the brand has now entered the category of premium flagships with all the bells and whistles expected from a complete flagship . However, there were rumours that the company is also working on a cheaper OnePlus device that will undercut the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro price tag by a considerable margin.

A recent tweet by a popular tipster claims that a new OnePlus Z is not only in works but will also be launched as early as the month of July. During the launch of the new OnePlus flagships, many fans were expecting a cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite as well. However, the company seems to have chosen a later date for the launch of the device.

Back in 2015, OnePlus X was another non-flagship launched by the company but it featured a flagship Snapdragon 800-series chipset. The same may not be the case with the OnePlus Z. The device is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset. If this information turns out to be true, the OnePlus Z will be the first device from the company not to feature a Qualcomm chip.

In terms of design, the teaser about the device shows that it will be a boxier design in comparison to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro's with a cutout for camera punch hole in the display. So far, there’s no official information about the device. It is advisable to take this information with a grain of salt. Keeping the current situation in mind, OnePlus may have a rough time trying to stick to their launch schedule.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated