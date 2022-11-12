Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Check air quality in your area using Google Maps: Here’s how

Check air quality in your area using Google Maps: Here’s how

1 min read . 03:47 PM ISTLivemint
Google Maps shows National Air Quality Index

  • With the air quality deteriorating these days, especially in the northern part of the country, it is better to check how unhealthy the air is outdoors before planning an outdoor activity.

We all end up using Google Maps at different times of the day to get directions. But did you know that the app offers much more than just directions and traffic. One such feature is that it can inform you about the air quality levels in your area, so that you can make an informed decision before stepping out of your home.

We all end up using Google Maps at different times of the day to get directions. But did you know that the app offers much more than just directions and traffic. One such feature is that it can inform you about the air quality levels in your area, so that you can make an informed decision before stepping out of your home.

And why not? With the air quality deteriorating these days, especially in the northern part of the country, it is better to check how unhealthy the air is outdoors before planning an outdoor activity.

And why not? With the air quality deteriorating these days, especially in the northern part of the country, it is better to check how unhealthy the air is outdoors before planning an outdoor activity.

Wondering how to use Google Maps to check air quality in your area? Follow these steps:

Wondering how to use Google Maps to check air quality in your area? Follow these steps:

Step 1- Open Google Maps on your smartphone

Step 1- Open Google Maps on your smartphone

Step 2- Tap on the Layers button present at the the top-right corner of your phone’s screen below the search bar

Step 2- Tap on the Layers button present at the the top-right corner of your phone’s screen below the search bar

Step 3- Here, you will see options like Map types - Default, Satellite, Terrain and Map details - Street view, public transit and more

Step 3- Here, you will see options like Map types - Default, Satellite, Terrain and Map details - Street view, public transit and more

Step 4- Under Map details, select Air Quality

Step 4- Under Map details, select Air Quality

Step 5- Google will show air quality in the area in real-time on basis of data from the National Air Quality Index

Step 5- Google will show air quality in the area in real-time on basis of data from the National Air Quality Index

View Full Image
A screenshot of Google Maps showing AQI levels
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A screenshot of Google Maps showing AQI levels
Click on the image to enlarge

In another news, Google has launched a platform that displays flood forecasts, namely ‘FloodHub’ recently. This platform shows the area and time where floods could occur, in order to inform people about the natural calamity and authorities can assist them effectively. The technology giant has also expanded its AI flood forecasting services to 18 counties across Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. To recall, these flood forecasting services supported by AI were first introduced in India back in 2018. Google launched its flood forecasting services to safeguard people against the disasters and natural calamity in 2018.

In another news, Google has launched a platform that displays flood forecasts, namely ‘FloodHub’ recently. This platform shows the area and time where floods could occur, in order to inform people about the natural calamity and authorities can assist them effectively. The technology giant has also expanded its AI flood forecasting services to 18 counties across Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. To recall, these flood forecasting services supported by AI were first introduced in India back in 2018. Google launched its flood forecasting services to safeguard people against the disasters and natural calamity in 2018.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP