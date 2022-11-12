Check air quality in your area using Google Maps: Here’s how

We all end up using Google Maps at different times of the day to get directions. But did you know that the app offers much more than just directions and traffic. One such feature is that it can inform you about the air quality levels in your area, so that you can make an informed decision before stepping out of your home.
And why not? With the air quality deteriorating these days, especially in the northern part of the country, it is better to check how unhealthy the air is outdoors before planning an outdoor activity.
Wondering how to use Google Maps to check air quality in your area? Follow these steps:
Step 1- Open Google Maps on your smartphone
Step 2- Tap on the Layers button present at the the top-right corner of your phone’s screen below the search bar
Step 3- Here, you will see options like Map types - Default, Satellite, Terrain and Map details - Street view, public transit and more
Step 4- Under Map details, select Air Quality
Step 5- Google will show air quality in the area in real-time on basis of data from the National Air Quality Index